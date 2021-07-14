12:01
56 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 56 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 29 cases were registered in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 11 — in Batken region, 5 — in Jalal-Abad region, 5 — in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region, one — in Issyk-Kul region.

Ten medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 23 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 6,012 medical workers, 5,218 of them have recovered in the republic.
