17:42
USD 84.78
EUR 100.64
RUB 1.14
English

Cabinet of Ministers promises 10 million soms for gold at the Olympics

«The whole country is looking forward to the victories of the Kyrgyz athletes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said at a meeting with members of the national Olympic team.

Related news
Dress uniform of Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan presented
He congratulated the athletes on their inclusion in the national team and wished them a successful performance at the Olympic Games.

«You will fight in a highly competitive environment at the limit of human capabilities. However, I am sure that you will be able to overcome everything and perform with dignity. Participation of our team in the Olympic Games in Tokyo instills in us a sense of pride for the country, serves as a solid foundation for the patriotic education of youth. The whole country will cheer for you with heart and soul in the hope of hearing the anthem of our republic,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the President also wished the athletes successful performances and new victories.

A prize fund has been established for the athletes of the national team: for a gold medal — 10 million soms, a silver one — 7 million soms, a bronze — 5 million soms.

The head coach will be paid a bonus in the amount of 30 percent of the athlete’s monetary remuneration; senior and personal coach — 25 percent; the first coach — 10 percent. Medical personnel will get a reward in the amount of 10 percent of the total prize fund of champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games.

«Sport is a big fight. Let your names be inscribed in golden letters in the history of sports of our republic. May all generations be proud of you,» Ulukbek Maripov said and handed over the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic to the captain of the Olympic team Atabek Azisbekov.
link: https://24.kg/english/200976/
views: 143
Print
Related
Dress uniform of Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan presented
Aiaal Lazarev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo
Kyrgyz athlete secures another berth at Tokyo Olympics
Swimmer from Kyrgyzstan Denis Petrashov wins bronze at tournament in Monaco
Kyrgyzstani secures berth at XVI Paralympic Games in Tokyo
Kyrgyzstan secures another berth at Tokyo Olympics
Ernazar Akmataliev secures berth at Olympic Games in Tokyo
Artem Novikov instructs to train athletes for Tokyo Olympics
Kyrgyzstani Maria Korobitskaya secures berth at Tokyo Olympics
IOC sets new date for Tokyo Summer Olympics
Popular
Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata Man attacks tourists from India in Cholpon-Ata
Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek Shooting of stray dogs resumed in Bishkek
Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs Andrew Kuchins' wife tells why her husband ordered banned drugs
Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan Interior Ministry to check passports issued to foreigners in Kyrgyzstan
13 July, Tuesday
17:12
Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 11 million for month Inflow of remittances from migrants grows by $ 11 milli...
17:04
List of countries whose citizens can come to Kyrgyzstan by land to be expanded
16:45
More than 100 coronavirus vaccines under development worldwide
16:04
Cabinet of Ministers promises 10 million soms for gold at the Olympics
15:28
Dress uniform of Olympic team of Kyrgyzstan presented