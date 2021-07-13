Cabinet of Ministers promises 10 million soms for gold at the Olympics

«The whole country is looking forward to the victories of the Kyrgyz athletes at the Olympic Games in Tokyo,» the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Ulukbek Maripov said at a meeting with members of the national Olympic team.

He congratulated the athletes on their inclusion in the national team and wished them a successful performance at the Olympic Games.

«You will fight in a highly competitive environment at the limit of human capabilities. However, I am sure that you will be able to overcome everything and perform with dignity. Participation of our team in the Olympic Games in Tokyo instills in us a sense of pride for the country, serves as a solid foundation for the patriotic education of youth. The whole country will cheer for you with heart and soul in the hope of hearing the anthem of our republic,» Ulukbek Maripov said.

The head of the Cabinet of Ministers noted that the President also wished the athletes successful performances and new victories.

A prize fund has been established for the athletes of the national team: for a gold medal — 10 million soms, a silver one — 7 million soms, a bronze — 5 million soms.

The head coach will be paid a bonus in the amount of 30 percent of the athlete’s monetary remuneration; senior and personal coach — 25 percent; the first coach — 10 percent. Medical personnel will get a reward in the amount of 10 percent of the total prize fund of champions and prize-winners of the Olympic Games.

«Sport is a big fight. Let your names be inscribed in golden letters in the history of sports of our republic. May all generations be proud of you,» Ulukbek Maripov said and handed over the flag of the Kyrgyz Republic to the captain of the Olympic team Atabek Azisbekov.