World Bank to allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19

The World Bank will allocate $ 20 million to Kyrgyzstan for fight against COVID-19, half of which will be a loan. The Minister of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan announced at a meeting of the Committee on International Affairs, Defense and Security of the Parliament.

According to him, the loan is provided for 37 years at 0.75 percent per annum. The other $ 10 million is a grant.

«We will spend $ 19 million on goods and services for the fight against COVID-19, including for $ 17 million we will buy a vaccine and necessary components. We will spend $ 986,000 on equipment, $ 450,000 — on waste disposal, $ 750,000 — on repair of buildings and $ 600,000 — on an information campaign,» the minister said.
