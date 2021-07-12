Vaccination centers to work around the clock in four cities of Kyrgyzstan

Vaccination centers will work around the clock in Bishkek, Osh, Cholpon-Ata and Karakol cities. Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Zhyldyz Bakashova told at a briefing.

According to her, Sinopharm vaccine will be delivered to all regions of the republic today in compliance with the distribution, transportation and storage algorithm.

«Uninterrupted operation of temporary and mobile vaccination centers will be organized with the provision of the necessary staff of medical workers and compliance with the established requirements for vaccination,» she said.

Zhyldyz Bakashova added that in order to organize the work of temporary vaccination centers, tents will be set up in crowded places in these cities — parks, squares and other places.

She reminded that 1.2 million doses of the Chinese Sinopharm vaccine were delivered to Kyrgyzstan yesterday.