Two people were killed in a traffic accident on Bishkek — Osh highway. Press service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Six more people were seriously injured.

«Honda Odyssey and Toyota Estima collided on the 373rd kilometer of Bishkek — Osh highway. As a result, two people were killed and six were injured. Four rescuers from the Fire and Rescue Department of Kara-Kul were called to the scene,» the Emergencies Ministry informed.

Rescuers took the bodies out of the car and handed them over to the Interior Ministry employees. The injured were taken to the Kara-Kul hospital. Their condition is assessed as serious.