Repeat elections: More than 3.5 percent of voters cast their votes in Bishkek

At least 15,059 people, or 3.59 percent of voters, have cast their votes as of 10.00 in Bishkek. The Chairman of the capital’s Territorial Election Commission Aibek Stamov told at a briefing.

According to him, a total of 426,699 voters are registered in the capital. «At least 2,277 people have voted outside the polling stations yesterday, on July 10,» Aibek Stamov said.

He added that the voter turnout is not expected to be high. «It is worth taking the sanitary and epidemiological situation into account. We expect that the voter turnout will increase in the afternoon,» Aibek Stamov stressed.
