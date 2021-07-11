COVID-19: Record high number of new cases registered in Kazakhstan per day

Record high number of new cases of coronavirus infection per day was registered in Kazakhstan. Tengrinews.kz reports.

At least 3,695 new cases of coronavirus infection were registered over the past day (as of July 10).

«This is the highest number of new cases per day for the entire time of the pandemic in the republic. The previous record was set on July 9, when 3,130 cases were registered,» the media outlet notes.

In total, 454,825 cases of coronavirus infection have been confirmed in the country.