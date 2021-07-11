09:00
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Repeat elections of deputies of local councils start in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak

Repeat elections of deputies of local councils are held in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities today.

At least 2,216 candidates from 32 parties are running for seats. Most of all are in Bishkek — 1,258, Osh — 616 and Tokmak — 342. In order to get into the city council, parties need to overcome the 7 percent threshold. In total, 32 political organizations intend to take part in the repeat elections.

Some 18 parties are running in the capital:

  • Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan;
  • Emgek;
  • Turan;
  • Kelechek-Future;
  • Reforma;
  • Onuguu-Progress;
  • Bizdin Kyrgyzstan;
  • Bizdin El;
  • Capital;
  • Zamandash;
  • Yntymak;
  • Social and Political Party Strength in Unity;
  • Zhany-Mezgil;
  • Social Democrats;
  • Ishenim;
  • Uluu-Zhurt;
  • Green Party of Kyrgyzstan;
  • Aikol Kyrgyzstan.

The Osh Territorial Election Commission initially registered 9 parties:

  • Yntymak;
  • Uluu Zhurt;
  • Bir Bol;
  • Bizdin Kyrgyzstan;
  • Butun Kyrgyzstan;
  • Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan;
  • Uluttar Birimdigi;
  • Kelechek-Future;
  • Nur.

But Yntymak party withdrew from the race yesterday and there are eight political organizations left.

The Tokmak Territorial Election Commission approved the lists of six parties:

  • El Birimdigi;
  • Birge-Together;
  • Emgek;
  • Patriot Yntymagy;
  • Asyl Muras Zhashtary;
  • Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan.

At least 326 polling stations will function from 8.00 to 20.00 on the day of voting. The number of voters in three cities reached 617,517 people. At least 426,699 (69 percent) of them are able to vote in Bishkek, in Osh — 152,718 (6 percent), in Tokmak — 38,100 (25 percent).

Preliminary results will appear within an hour after the end of the voting. Official results will be announced no later than on July 24.
link: https://24.kg/english/200589/
views: 113
Print
Related
Repeat elections: 3,511 citizens voted outside polling stations
Over 3,000 police officers to ensure security in repeat elections
Repeat elections: Two candidates detained in Osh for attempt to bribe voters
Suspects in bribery of voters detained in Osh city
Lawyers and human rights activists demand to lower threshold in local elections
Third wave of COVID-19: Repeat elections could be postponed
Repeat elections: 113 candidates for deputies denied registration
Repeat elections: 25 parties to participate in elections in 3 cities
At least 17 parties to participate in repeat elections in Bishkek, 9 - in Osh
Repeat elections: Five parties run for Osh City Council
Popular
Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10 Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10
Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor Kyrgyzstan starts denunciation of all agreements on Kumtor
Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border Shooting occurs at Kyrgyz-Tajik border
Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes Orhan Inandi violated laws of Kyrgyzstan, Kamchybek Tashiev believes
11 July, Sunday
08:57
Repeat elections: 3,511 citizens voted outside polling stations Repeat elections: 3,511 citizens voted outside polling...
08:13
Repeat elections of deputies of local councils start in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak
10 July, Saturday
14:18
Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan
14:12
45 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
14:08
17,867 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,508 - in serious condition
14:01
Ten patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
13:55
1,295 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 138,353 in total