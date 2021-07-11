Repeat elections of deputies of local councils start in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak

Repeat elections of deputies of local councils are held in Bishkek, Osh and Tokmak cities today.

At least 2,216 candidates from 32 parties are running for seats. Most of all are in Bishkek — 1,258, Osh — 616 and Tokmak — 342. In order to get into the city council, parties need to overcome the 7 percent threshold. In total, 32 political organizations intend to take part in the repeat elections.

Some 18 parties are running in the capital:

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan;

Emgek;

Turan;

Kelechek-Future;

Reforma;

Onuguu-Progress;

Bizdin Kyrgyzstan;

Bizdin El;

Capital;

Zamandash;

Yntymak;

Social and Political Party Strength in Unity;

Zhany-Mezgil;

Social Democrats;

Ishenim;

Uluu-Zhurt;

Green Party of Kyrgyzstan;

Aikol Kyrgyzstan.

The Osh Territorial Election Commission initially registered 9 parties:

Yntymak;

Uluu Zhurt;

Bir Bol;

Bizdin Kyrgyzstan;

Butun Kyrgyzstan;

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan;

Uluttar Birimdigi;

Kelechek-Future;

Nur.

But Yntymak party withdrew from the race yesterday and there are eight political organizations left.

The Tokmak Territorial Election Commission approved the lists of six parties:

El Birimdigi;

Birge-Together;

Emgek;

Patriot Yntymagy;

Asyl Muras Zhashtary;

Ata Zhurt Kyrgyzstan.

At least 326 polling stations will function from 8.00 to 20.00 on the day of voting. The number of voters in three cities reached 617,517 people. At least 426,699 (69 percent) of them are able to vote in Bishkek, in Osh — 152,718 (6 percent), in Tokmak — 38,100 (25 percent).

Preliminary results will appear within an hour after the end of the voting. Official results will be announced no later than on July 24.