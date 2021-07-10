Border incident: Tajikistan returns border guard of Kyrgyzstan

Situation at the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border in Batken region is stable. The Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic reported.

Following negotiations between the border representatives of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan, a serviceman of the Border Service of the State Committee for National Security of the Kyrgyz Republic, warrant officer Z. Umarov, who had been detained during the attack by military personnel of the neighboring republic, was handed over to the Kyrgyz side yesterday.

He and a border representative of the Kyrgyz Republic arrived in Kyrgyzstan through Kairagach-Avtodorozhny checkpoint today. The state of health of the border guard is assessed as satisfactory.

The shootout took place between the servicemen of the border departments of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border on July 8 at about 17.00.

According to the Border Service of the Kyrgyz Republic, the equestrian border guard detachment was suddenly attacked by the border guards of Tajikistan. Shootout occurred between the servicemen.