Ten patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours

Ten patients died from coronavirus over the past 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

Six cases were registered in Bishkek, two — in Chui region, one — in Osh city and one more — in Osh region.

In total, 2,093 people have died from coronavirus and community-acquired pneumonia in the country since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.