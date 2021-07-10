10:07
USD 84.72
EUR 100.24
RUB 1.14
English

Agreement on free trade zone between EAEU and Serbia comes into force

The agreement on free trade zone between the Eurasian Economic Union and Serbia takes effect today, July 10, 2021. The Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) reports.

After the entry into force of the agreement, duty-free access to the Serbian market will be opened for the first time for export deliveries of goods from Armenia and Kyrgyzstan. New opportunities for access to the Serbian market for goods from Belarus, Kazakhstan and Russia will be created.

«Despite the fact that the agreement is largely based on the current bilateral agreements for these countries, it includes a number of modern regulatory obligations designed to ensure stability, predictability and transparency of trade operations in accordance with international standards,» Director of the EEC Trade Policy Department Igor Nazaruk said.

In addition, the list of agricultural products, which will be granted duty-free access, is expanding. Serbia is not yet a member of the WTO, therefore, the agreement will become the main legal basis for mutual trade between its members.
link: https://24.kg/english/200553/
views: 119
Print
Related
EAEU to create new standards for food products
EAEU citizens to enter Russia with Travel without COVID app from July 1
EAEU treaty amended to simplify work of migrants
Vladimir Putin: Food prices are growing amid unstable global environment
Nazarbayev: There are forces that do not want cooperation in EAEU region
Sadyr Japarov: Integration into EAEU is priority area for Kyrgyzstan
Presidents of EAEU countries to participate in online summit
Digital project of EAEU countries Work without Borders to start on July 1
EAEU Prime Ministers to visit Kyrgyzstan in August
Boxers from Kyrgyzstan win medals at tournament in Serbia
Popular
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry Open letter of response of Kumtor mine employees to Scott Perry
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10 Rules of entry into Russia for Kyrgyzstanis to change from July 10
10 July, Saturday
09:36
Temporary restrictions on work of restaurants imposed in Aksy district Temporary restrictions on work of restaurants imposed i...
09:21
Photo exhibition dedicated to Kyrgyzstan's independence opened in Ankara
09:05
Agreement on free trade zone between EAEU and Serbia comes into force
08:52
Rosselkhoznadzor concerned about illegal export of animals to Kyrgyzstan
9 July, Friday
20:39
SCNS discloses details of investigation of corruption at Kumtor mine
20:17
Sewing workshop burns down in Voenno-Antonovka village
20:11
Body of deceased border guard to be delivered through Tajikistan today
18:48
Turkish businessmen invited to invest in energy and agriculture in Kyrgyzstan
18:39
President signs regulation on simplified acquisition of Kyrgyz citizenship