29 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 29 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Jalalidin Rakhmatullaev announced at a briefing.

According to him, 13 cases were registered in Bishkek, 4 — in Batken region, 3 — in Jalal-Abad region, 7 — in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region.

13 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 8 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,761 medical workers, 5,076 of them have recovered in the republic.