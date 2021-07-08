Head of SCNS tells how Orhan Inandi was previously returned to Kyrgyzstan

The president of Sapat international educational institution Orhan Inandi has been already kidnapped in February 2021 and there was an attempt to take him out of the country. Chairman of the State Committee for National Security (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev announced at a press conference today.

According to him, there have been several attempts to kidnap Orkhan Inandi.

«Information about attempts to kidnap the citizen of Kyrgyzstan by foreign persons was in 2015 and 2018. Based on these facts, the State Investigation Department of the State Committee for National Security began pre-trial proceedings on December 7, 2019. Then we established that a foreigner, in order to achieve his criminal goals, offered an operational source to assist in the abduction of the president of Sapat Orhan Inandi. When we learned that they are going to kidnap Orhan Inandi again, we called him and informed about it. In February of this year, he was already abducted and taken away. We brought him back to the country. The wife and his assistant know that Orhan Inandi disappeared for three days in February,» Kamchybek Tashiev told.

According to the head of the State Committee for National Security, investigation into abduction of Orhan Inandi is carried out.

«Everything will be known based on the results of the investigation,» he said.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.