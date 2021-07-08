4,131 budget-funded places allocated at vocational schools in Kyrgyzstan

At least 4,131 budget-funded places have been allocated at vocational schools for the new academic year in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.
The decision was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov.
In accordance with the applications of ministries and departments, budget-funded places were distributed as follows:
- The Ministry of Education and Science — 2,309;
- The Ministry of Health and Social Development — 1,335;
- The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy — 427;
- The Ministry of Transport, Architecture, Construction and Communications — 60.