Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 185 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 470,386 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 185,024,418 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,770,334), India (30,663,665), Brazil (18,909,037), France (5,856,682), Russia (5,614,540), Turkey (5,459,923), Great Britain (5,007,964), Italy (4,265,814), Spain (3,897,996), Germany (3,740,567), Argentina (4,593,763) and Columbia (4,426,811).

At least 4,000,767 people died from the virus, including 606,217 people — in the USA, 528,540— in Brazil, 234,192— in Mexico, 404,211— in India, 128,565— in the UK, 127,718— in Italy and 137,718 — in Russia.

At least 135,739 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 499,755 cases — in Kazakhstan, 114,039— in Uzbekistan, 13,690 — in Tajikistan.