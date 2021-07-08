50 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 50 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 20 cases were registered in Bishkek, 9 — in Batken region, 8 — in Jalal-Abad region, 4 — in Chui region, 6 — in Osh region and three more — in Issyk-Kul region.

Seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 16 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,732 medical workers, 5,055 of them have recovered in the republic.