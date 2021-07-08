Products from Kyrgyzstan could enter market of South Korea

Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to South Korea Dinara Kemelova discussed with South Korean companies the prospects for cooperation in the supply of Kyrgyz products to the Korean market.

She visited the GS Group office and met with GS Retail President Yoon Sung Cho and BS-Group Corporation Chairwoman Ms. Park Hye Rin.

During the conversation with South Korean businessmen, the Ambassador told about the export and investment potential of the Kyrgyz Republic, about the import of Kyrgyz honey and sweets by the NAG Group, offered cooperation in the supply of environmentally friendly products to the South Korean market and sales through the GS chain of stores.

The sides discussed the prospects for cooperation in the field of agricultural processing, logistics and trade between the two countries. The President of GS Retail expressed a desire to assist Kyrgyzstan in capacity-building for processing and packaging products, as well as specialists training in these areas.