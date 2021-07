Sports hall was built for 13,344,000 soms in Taldy-Suu village, Tyup district of Kyrgyzstan. Development Fund of Issyk-Kul region reported.

Construction of the building began in 2018. The total area is 360 square meters. The new sports hall will include rooms for coaches, shower rooms, indoor toilets and a changing room. There is also a table tennis room. The building is constructed and fully complies with the safety rules.