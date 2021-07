President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, was captured and taken to the Republic of Turkey.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan called on Turkey to return the head of Sapat.

The 24.kg news agency journalist met with the wife of the abducted citizen of Kyrgyzstan Reihan Inandi and asked what she intends to do next and how she assesses the actions of the Kyrgyz authorities.