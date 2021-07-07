Almost half of world's adult population vaccinated against coronavirus

The total number of vaccinated people in all countries of the world at the moment is more than 3.1 billion people, which is almost 50 percent of the total adult population of the planet. Data from Johns Hopkins University say.

Statistics show that more than 3.1 billion people received at least the first component of the vaccine, while 885 million of them are fully vaccinated.

At the same time, Sputnik V vaccine is in extremely high demand all over the world and is registered in 67 countries, where almost half of the world’s population lives. The Russian vaccine has already been successfully used in more than 40 countries.

Earlier it was reported that only 7,000 doses of the Russian Sputnik V vaccine are available in Bishkek.