Rallies with demand to return Orhan Inandi to be held in Bishkek

Rallies will be held in Bishkek today and tomorrow with a demand to return the kidnapped citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi to the country. The organizers told 24.kg news agency.

The supporters of the head of Sapat international educational institution will hold a peaceful protest at the Government House at 18.00 today.

A march #REaction 4.0 will take place tomorrow. Traditionally, its participants will march from the railway station along Erkindik Boulevard to the Government House. The march will last from 18.00 to 20.00.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

On July 6, the President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said in an interview that the government would demand Inandi’s prompt return to Kyrgyzstan.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Ministry submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan.