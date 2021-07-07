Kyrgyzstan lowers threshold score at universities for persons with disabilities

The Ministry of Education and Science of Kyrgyzstan has lowered the threshold score for applicants with disabilities. The head of Zharyktyk Public Foundation Gulzar Duishenova posted on Facebook.

According to her, applicants with disabilities of I and II groups with the Nationwide Testing score of 100 points can enter higher education institutions taking budget-funded places (except for medical and pharmaceutical specialties), 95 points — contract places.

The threshold score for the main test is 110 this year, for the subject test — 60. For those who apply for study on a contract basis, the threshold score is set at 105 (excluding medical and pharmaceutical specialties).