Tax Service urges Kyrgyzstanis to pay motor vehicle, land, real property tax

The Tax Service reminds Kyrgyzstanis about the approaching deadlines for paying taxes on motor vehicles, real property and land. Press service of the state service reported.

Until September 1, citizens must pay tax on property of the fourth group (motor vehicles), until September 2 — the tax on residential buildings, apartments (not used for entrepreneurial activity) and land tax (for adjoining, backyard and gardening land plots).

Citizens can choose a payment method that is convenient for them without visiting the tax authority. Taxes can be paid at the cash desks of any banking institution, post offices, as well as through payment and POS terminals, mobile banking and mobile applications, payment cards or other peripheral devices.

Kyrgyzstanis can independently calculate the amount of tax on the website www.sti.gov.kg using an electronic calculator. For additional information, please call 116.