Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 184.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 439,805 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 184,554,032 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,746,563), India (30,619,932), Brazil (18,855,015), France (5,852,599), Russia (5,591,030), Turkey (5,449,464), Great Britain (4,975,903), Italy (4,264,704), Spain (3,880,612), Germany (3,739,575), Argentina (4,574,340) and Columbia (4,402,582).

At least 3,991,923 people died from the virus, including 605,905 people — in the USA, 526,892— in Brazil, 233,689— in Mexico, 403,281— in India, 128,532— in the UK, 127,704— in Italy and 137,005 — in Russia.

At least 134,501 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 499,755 cases — in Kazakhstan, 113,568— in Uzbekistan, 13,623 — in Tajikistan.
