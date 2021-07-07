How to return Orhan Inandi: Authorities should not have any failures

The case on disappearance of a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic Orhan Inandi is overly politicized, political analyst Emil Kanimetov believes. He explained to 24.kg news agency why he thinks so.

According to him, he analyzed the situation around the founder of the network of educational institutions Sapat.

«De jure, the actions of the state bodies of the Kyrgyz Republic in connection with the disappearance of Orhan Inandi, in principle, comply with domestic and international legal standards for the protection of human rights — the Ministry of Internal Affairs immediately initiated a case under the article «Kidnapping» and began searching for him; the State Committee for National Security conducted its own investigation, the head of the law enforcement agency also said that the search was being conducted through Interpol. At the same time, HRW did not rule out that Orhan Inandi could have been kidnapped for his alleged connections with FETO. The President Sadyr Japarov previously asked the head of Turkey about Orhan Inandi, missing in Kyrgyzstan, but Recep Erdogan replied that he had no information and that he did not want to hear anything about FETO supporters,» the expert reminded.

He noted that Recep Tayyip Erdogan declares the opposite now.

Emil Kanimetov believes that the case on disappearance of Orhan Inandi is politicized and is connected not only with the ineffectiveness of law enforcement practice or the venality of high-ranking officials, as some activists say. This is primarily due to the conflict of interests of the largest countries, the strength and scale of which go beyond our region.

If Orhan Inandi is a victim, then he is, first of all, a victim of clashes, behind which the silhouettes of large-scale geopolitical games can be seen.

The political scientist considers it unacceptable to appeal to religious and ethnic feelings.

«The intransigence of many participants of the discussion around the abduction of a citizen of Kyrgyzstan towards the country’s authorities, when they express curses, call for a coup, can only further underscore Recep Erdogan’s suspicions about the existence of the largest spy network in Kyrgyzstan,» he said.

«Now, when the Turkish President actually admitted that Orhan Inandi was taken out of our country, the Kyrgyz side will have to act within the framework of the legislative framework of international relations. De jure, there cannot and should not be any failures,» Emil Kanimetov concluded.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.

The Kyrgyz Foreign Affairs Ministry submitted a diplomatic note to the Turkish Ambassador, Ahmet Sadik Dogan, asking Turkey to return Inandi to Kyrgyzstan and to ensure that he is not ill-treated in detention, in accordance with the norms of international law.