38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 38 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 12 cases were registered in Bishkek, 2 — in Osh city, 4 — in Batken region, 11— in Jalal-Abad region, 5 — in Chui region, 2 — in Osh region and two more — in Issyk-Kul region.

11 medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 18 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,682 medical workers, 5,032 of them have recovered in the republic.