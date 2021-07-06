18:55
USD 84.79
EUR 100.65
RUB 1.16
English

He trusted authorities: Sapat management about kidnapping of Orhan Inandi

Orhan Inandi trusted Kyrgyzstan, especially the authorities and law enforcement agencies. He felt like a citizen with all rights. Nurlan Kudaiberdiev, Director General of Sapat international educational institution, said in an interview with Azattyk.

According to him, there were no direct threats or warnings. But, perhaps, law enforcement directly recommended him to improve his security.

«From the very first day, law enforcement agencies said that they were working, the president gave instructions, said that everything was under control ... We had hope. But after yesterday’s news from Turkey appeared, we were disappointed. But hope does not fade, we saw that he was found, alive. Anyway, we hope for the best,» Nurlan Kudaiberdiev said.

Orhan Inandi is a citizen of Kyrgyzstan, and Nurlan Kudaiberdiev expressed hope that representatives of the Kyrgyz authorities will carry out some work on a legal basis, on the basis of agreements.

He also stressed that Orhan Inandi has many brothers and sisters in Turkey. There are lawyers among them who can help him with his defense.

On June 30, the Minister of National Defense of Turkey Hulusi Akar arrived in Kyrgyzstan. The President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sadyr Japarov received the delegation.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov four times with a request to help in search for her husband.

On July 5, 2021, the President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on the air of the state TV channel TRT Haber that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, had been captured and taken to Turkey.
link: https://24.kg/english/200072/
views: 139
Print
Related
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: Kyrgyzstan calls on Turkey to return head of Sapat
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: MFA of Kyrgyzstan to hand note to Turkish Ambassador
President of Sapat Orhan Inandi delivered to Turkey
Wife of missing Orhan Inandi holds single-person protest in Bishkek
Wife of Orhan Inandi appeals to President of Kyrgyzstan again
Interior Ministry of Kyrgyzstan continues search for Orhan Inandi
Supporters of Orhan Inandi continue rallies near Government House in Bishkek
Disappearance of Orhan Inandi: Turkey asked to extradite director of Sapat
Police issue ban on departure of Orhan Inandi from Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Health Ministry recognizes vaccination certificates of several countries Health Ministry recognizes vaccination certificates of several countries
Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan 108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
6 July, Tuesday
18:03
Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgyzstan Orhan Inandi Sadyr Japarov comments on abduction of citizen of Kyrgy...
17:46
He trusted authorities: Sapat management about kidnapping of Orhan Inandi
17:34
New electricity tariffs planned to be introduced from September 1
16:50
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 184.1 million people globally
16:27
National Bank suspends exchange of old banknotes, sale of gold bars