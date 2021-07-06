Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 184.1 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 372,192 globally over the past 3 days. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 184,114,227 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,723,095), India (30,585,229), Brazil (18,792,911), France (5,848,973), Russia (5,568,104), Turkey (5,440,368), Great Britain (4,947,274), Italy (4,263,797), Spain (3,866,475), Germany (3,738,862), Argentina (4,552,750) and Columbia (4,375,861).

At least 3,983,927 people died from the virus, including 605,567 people — in the USA, 525,112— in Brazil, 233,689— in Mexico, 402,728— in India, 128,495— in the UK, 127,680— in Italy and 136,279 — in Russia.

At least 133,303 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 497,008 cases — in Kazakhstan, 113,072— in Uzbekistan, 13,623 — in Tajikistan.