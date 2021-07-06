15:50
Abduction of Orhan Inandi: MFA of Kyrgyzstan to hand note to Turkish Ambassador

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan intends to present a note to the Ambassador of Turkey Ahmet Sadik Dogan. Sources in the Foreign Affairs Ministry told 24.kg news agency.

According to them, the head of the diplomatic mission was called on to the ministry today. «Details of the conversation and the content of the note will be announced after the meeting of the Ambassador with the Minister,» the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic stressed.

It became known that Orhan Inandi, one of the so-called top leaders of FETO, was arrested and delivered to Turkey.

Orhan Inandi went missing on May 31, 2021. The wife of the president of Sapat international educational institution Reihan Inandi appealed to the president Sadyr Japarov three times with a request to help in search for her husband.

An investigative-operational group has been formed. The President Sadyr Japarov also instructed the State Committee for National Security and the Ministry of Internal Affairs to step up investigative and operational measures to find the citizen of Kyrgyzstan.

A criminal case was initiated under the article «Abduction of a person» on the fact of disappearance of the former head of Sapat school network Orhan Inandi.

Supporters of the missing Orhan Inandi have been protesting since June 1. The rallies, they said, will continue until Orhan Inandi is found. Participants of the rallies believe that the president of Sapat international educational institution was kidnapped and the special services of Turkey are involved in the abduction.

The Embassy of Turkey in Kyrgyzstan denied the information of the wife of the missing Orhan Inandi, Reihan Inandi, that he is being held in the building of the diplomatic mission.
