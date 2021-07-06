Government promises to complete all construction work in Batken by September 1

All houses and social facilities in Batken region, destroyed during the armed attack by Tajikistan, will be restored by September 1. The First Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Aibek Dzhunushaliev announced at a press conference.

According to him, 140 houses are currently under construction at the expense of raised funds.

«The foundation has been laid, construction work is underway, including 100 houses — in Leilek district, 40 — in Batken district. At least 36 houses are being built for the families of those killed in the conflict. Several construction companies are building them. Construction is 80 percent completed,» he said.

All work on the restoration of Batken will be completed by the end of August so that all residents can move in by September 1. Aibek Dzhunushaliev

According to him, only the repair and construction of eight social facilities is financed from the budget in Batken.

«We are using budget money to renovate five schools, build two kindergartens and a medical and obstetric center. Sponsors are restoring two medical and obstetric centers and one kindergarten. They pledged that this construction will be completed on time,» Aibek Dzhunushaliev said.