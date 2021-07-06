14:20
30 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 30 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 12 cases were registered in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 6 — in Batken region, 7— in Jalal-Abad region, 2 — in Chui region, one — in Osh region and one more — in Talas region.

Seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 17 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,644 medical workers, 5,003 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/200028/
