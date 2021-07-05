10:48
34 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 34 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 5 cases were registered in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 3 — in Chui region, 9 — in Batken region, 9 — in Osh region and 5 more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Five medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 13 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,614 medical workers, 4,979 of them have recovered in the republic.
