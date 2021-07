Aibek Stamov was elected a Chairman of the Bishkek Territorial Election Commission. Press service of the Central Election Commission of Kyrgyzstan (CEC) reported.

The decision was made yesterday at a meeting of the Territorial Election Commission.

«Following the voting, Aibek Stamov was elected Chairman, and Bakhadyr Konurov — Secretary,» the press service noted.

The former head of the territorial commission, Kairat Mamatov, became a member of the Central Election Commission.