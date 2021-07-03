09:42
USD 84.78
EUR 100.27
RUB 1.15
English

38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 38 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 14 cases were registered in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh city, 5 — in Chui region, 5 — in Issyk-Kul region, 5 — in Batken region, 3 — in Osh region, one — in Talas region and one more — in Naryn region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 13 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,543 medical workers, 4,943 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/199764/
views: 86
Print
Related
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,352 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 129,232 in total
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
WHO warns of new wave of virus in Europe
Third wave of COVID-19: Restrictive measures could be imposed in Kyrgyzstan
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 182.5 million people globally
13,557 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,106 - in serious condition
51 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Ten patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,485 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 127,880 in total
Popular
Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events Sadyr Japarov: We should not allow recurrence of April 2021 events
Health Ministry names main reasons for increase in COVID-19 incidence Health Ministry names main reasons for increase in COVID-19 incidence
Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects agreed version of Asylbayeva's fakes bill Parliament of Kyrgyzstan rejects agreed version of Asylbayeva's fakes bill
Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued
3 July, Saturday
09:26
Heat wave forecast in Kyrgyzstan on July 4-8 Heat wave forecast in Kyrgyzstan on July 4-8
09:13
38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
09:09
Eight patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
09:04
1,352 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 129,232 in total
2 July, Friday
19:00
Health Ministry discusses opening of Kyrgyz-Turkish Friendship Hospital
18:34
Sadyr Japarov speaks for improvement of language policy in Kyrgyzstan
18:17
President of Kyrgyzstan appoints Secretary of State
17:37
Internationally wanted fraudster arrested in Kyrgyzstan
17:07
108 health workers die from COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan