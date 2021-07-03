38 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 38 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 14 cases were registered in Bishkek, 4 — in Osh city, 5 — in Chui region, 5 — in Issyk-Kul region, 5 — in Batken region, 3 — in Osh region, one — in Talas region and one more — in Naryn region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 13 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,543 medical workers, 4,943 of them have recovered in the republic.