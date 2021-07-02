President of Kyrgyzstan appoints Secretary of State

President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov signed a decree on appointment of the Secretary of State today.

Cholponbek Abykeev, 65, a well-known journalist and writer was appointed to the post. He is the founder and editor-in-chief of Aaalm Kyrgyz-language newspaper.

Previously, he worked as the head of the Public Relations Department of the Presidential Executive Office of the Kyrgyz Republic. He headed the State Archival Agency.

He was a member of the constitutional convention chaired by Bekbosun Borubashov.

He harshly criticizes clannishness and tribalism. He also criticized aksakals for their compromising position.

«Aksakals should be a model for the young people and support them. There are many excellent hardworking people among the youth. They do not need clannishness, tribalism. If such best outstanding young people notice clannishness, tribalism, then they must destroy it right away. The clannishness, tribalism, in the first place, damage the ordinary people, society suffers. We will leave a bad legacy to future generations,» Cholponbek Abykeev said.