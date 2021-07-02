12:10
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 182.5 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 443,489 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 182,582,291 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,678,270), India (30,411,634), Brazil (18,622,304), France (5,839,929), Russia (5,472,722), Turkey (5,430,940), Great Britain (4,844,872), Italy (4,260,788), Spain (3,821,305), Germany (3,736,959), Argentina (4,491,551) and Columbia (4,269,297).

At least 3,954,621 people died from the virus, including 605,012 people — in the USA, 520,095— in Brazil, 233,248— in Mexico, 399,459— in India, 128,426— in the UK, 127,587— in Italy and 132,633 — in Russia.

At least 127,880 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 482,686 cases — in Kazakhstan, 111,153— in Uzbekistan, 13,523 — in Tajikistan.
