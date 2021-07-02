12:10
Foreign Affairs Ministry comments on death of Kyrgyzstani in the Czech Republic

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan died under unclear circumstances in the Czech Republic. The Foreign Affairs Ministry commented on the incident.

According to preliminary data, the incident took place on June 20. A trip of an employee of the Embassy of the Kyrgyz Republic in Vienna was organized to provide maximum consular and legal assistance in clarifying all the circumstances of the death of the Kyrgyzstani. Relevant work has been carried out on drawing up documents and transportation of the body to the Kyrgyz Republic.

The case is being investigated by the police of the Czech Republic.

The issue is under the special control of the Foreign Affairs Ministry.
