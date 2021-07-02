51 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 51 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 26 cases were registered in Bishkek, 4 — in Batken region, 5 — in Jalal- Abad region, 4 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Naryn region, 3 — in Osh region and 7 — in Chui region.

Seven medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 15 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,505 medical workers, 4,924 of them have recovered in the republic.