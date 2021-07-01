17:52
USD 84.70
EUR 100.69
RUB 1.16
English

Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank switch to remote work

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to shift some of its employees to remote work from July 2, 2021. Press service of the bank reported.

The decision was made in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country and guided by the recommendations of the Republican Headquarters to prevent penetration into the country and further spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection. At the same time, the processes ensuring the continuous activity of the National Bank and related to the performance of its functions and powers continue in a regular mode.

«As part of measures to counter the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19, personal reception of citizens at the National Bank has been temporarily suspended. Citizens’ appeals will be considered in accordance with the procedure established by law,» the statement says.
link: https://24.kg/english/199598/
views: 51
Print
Related
Third wave of COVID-19: Virus becomes more aggressive
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 182.1 million people globally
12,608 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,191 - in serious condition
46 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
Nine patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,392 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 126,395 in total
Health Ministry names main reasons for increase in COVID-19 incidence
Asian Development Bank donates protective equipment to doctors in Kyrgyzstan
Third wave of COVID-19: Resuscitation and intensive therapy units are full
Third wave of COVID-19: Bishkek is approaching peak incidence
Popular
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan Oscar Herrero from Spain about his worries and delights in Kyrgyzstan
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies
1 July, Thursday
17:41
Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank switch to remote work Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank...
17:20
Caravan of Health mobile medical complexes handed over to Kyrgyzstan
16:54
Ministry of Emergency Situations of Kyrgyzstan receives new heavy equipment
16:43
Safe Сity: Contract with Chinese company extended until March 10, 2022
16:10
Deputy Ryskeldi Mombekov summoned for interrogation