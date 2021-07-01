Third wave of COVID-19: Some employees of National Bank switch to remote work

The National Bank of Kyrgyzstan decided to shift some of its employees to remote work from July 2, 2021. Press service of the bank reported.

The decision was made in connection with the epidemiological situation in the country and guided by the recommendations of the Republican Headquarters to prevent penetration into the country and further spread of COVID-19 coronavirus infection. At the same time, the processes ensuring the continuous activity of the National Bank and related to the performance of its functions and powers continue in a regular mode.

«As part of measures to counter the spread of coronavirus infection COVID-19, personal reception of citizens at the National Bank has been temporarily suspended. Citizens’ appeals will be considered in accordance with the procedure established by law,» the statement says.