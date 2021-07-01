11:46
46 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 46 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan reported.

According to it, 19 cases were registered in Bishkek, 3 — in Osh city, 13 — in Batken region, 1 — in Jalal- Abad region, 1 — in Issyk-Kul region, 2 — in Osh region, 6 — in Chui region and 1 — in Talas region.

Eight medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 12 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,454 medical workers, 4,902 of them have recovered in the republic.
