Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 181.7 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 374,604 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 181,761,814 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,652,098), India (30,316,897), Brazil (18,513,305), France (5,835,885), Russia (5,428,961), Turkey (5,420,156), Great Britain (4,791,628), Italy (4,259,133), Spain (3,799,733), Germany (3,735,399), Argentina (4,447,701) and Columbia (4,213,074).

At least 3,937,022 people died from the virus, including 604,474 people — in the USA, 515,985— in Brazil, 232,803— in Mexico, 397,637— in India, 128,390— in the UK, 127,542— in Italy and 132,314 — in Russia.

At least 125,003 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 480,162 cases — in Kazakhstan, 110,190— in Uzbekistan, 13,478 — in Tajikistan.
