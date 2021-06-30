Situation at border: Sadyr Japarov and Emomali Rahmon discuss important issue

Presidents of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov and Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon held bilateral talks in an expanded format during the visit of the President of Kyrgyzstan to Dushanbe.

According to the press service of the head of the Kyrgyz Republic, the leaders of the countries discussed topical issues on bilateral agenda, cooperation in ensuring security in border areas and interaction in the field of combating external threats within the framework of regional and international organizations.

In particular, the parties discussed the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border issues.

Emomali Rahmon noted that Tajikistan and Kyrgyzstan actively interact at international platforms, primarily within the UN, CSTO, SCO, OSCE, CIS. He drew attention to the fact that, of course, the main issue in bilateral relations is related to the delimitation, demarcation of the state border.

«The longstanding suspension of this issue convinces us of the need to find a mutually acceptable solution for both sides as soon as possible,» he said.

According to him, the latest incident on the border clearly showed that the parties need to progressively resolve border issues only through negotiations, taking into account transnational interests.

Sadyr Japarov noted that the Kyrgyz Republic highly appreciates the relationship with the Republic of Tajikistan.

«We have always stated that the comprehensive development of Kyrgyz-Tajik relations, deepening of mutually beneficial multifaceted cooperation, as well as strengthening of good-neighborly relations and equal partnership with Tajikistan meet the long-term priorities of Kyrgyzstan’s foreign policy. The aforementioned remains relevant today. Moreover, our sides have gone through an unwanted conflict that has caused pain and damage to both sides. I believe that we have enough wisdom to resolve this situation for the benefit of the two peoples,» Sadyr Japarov stressed.

He drew attention to the fact that the earliest possible agreement and resolution of issues of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Tajik state border and signing of a corresponding agreement will open new facets and will contribute to activation of the entire range of bilateral cooperation.

The head of state noted the importance of strengthening trust between the peoples of the two countries, especially in the border area, continuing work to ensure security and stability in the border areas, suppressing any destructive actions aimed at inciting ethnic hatred and increasing tension among the local population.

Sadyr Japarov also noted that in order to intensify cooperation between the regions of the two countries, it is important to practically implement agreements on twinning relations, as well as a cooperation plan between Batken and Sughd regions.

It should be noted that the one-on-one meeting of the two presidents lasted more than six hours.