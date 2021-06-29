Third wave of COVID-19: Order on mandatory vaccination of medical workers issued

The Ministry of Health and Social Development of Kyrgyzstan issued an order on mandatory vaccination of health workers. Expert in evidence-based medicine Bermet Baryktabasova posted the document on her Facebook page.

She noted that the Ministry of Health, by its order, is the first to violate human rights.

«The Ministry of Health does not take the side of the people, it does not stand on the protection of public health, human rights, rights of the patient, of the medical worker ... By its ignorant orders, the ministry poses a threat to the health of the population. Instead of total interagency interaction, a national comprehensive information campaign on prevention of COVID-19, instead of precise, specific sequential restrictive measures, instead of massive and large-scale honest explanations and training, instead of education and use of digital technologies, instead of open data and honest figures, instead of management and support for health workers, instead of providing hospitals and clinics, consolidation of efforts in the fight against COVID-19 ... the order 862 will lead to intimidation, layoffs, deprivation of medical workers of their salaries,» she wrote.

At least 1,092 cases of community-acquired pneumonia and COVID-19 were registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan. About 500 medical workers are ill in the country. At least 27 new cases of infection were registered among medical workers for 24 hours.