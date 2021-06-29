Zulushev: Accused of corruption do not compensate for damage, but help the state

Officials accused of corruption return to public service after compensation for the damage caused. Deputy Bakyt Torobaev said at a meeting of the Committee on Constitutional Legislation, State Structure, Judicial, Legal Issues and Regulations of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan.

According to him, several officials, despite accusations of corruption and detention, returned to their jobs.

«A case is initiated under the article «Corruption». They are detained for two days. The accused enters into a plea bargain and compensates for the damage. This means that he admitted guilt. But then he returns to his workplace. I have several such examples,» the deputy said.

«We cannot say that someone is guilty of something until the verdict of the court. They do not compensate for the damage, even if a case is initiated, they may have decided to help the state,» the Prosecutor General Kurmankul Zulushev replied, noting that this should be clarified on each case separately.