Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 181.3 million people globally

The number of people infected with coronavirus has grown by 344,584 globally over the past 24 hours. Data of an online map developed by scientists say.

In total, 181,388,210 people got infected with coronavirus. The highest number of the infected is in the United States (33,640,493), India (30,279,331), Brazil (18,448,402), France (5,832,490), Russia (5,408,744), Turkey (5,414,310), Great Britain (4,771,367), Italy (4,258,456), Spain (3,792,642), Germany (3,734,830), Argentina (4,423,636) and Columbia (4,187,194).

At least 3,928,804 people died from the virus, including 604,115 people — in the USA, 514,092— in Brazil, 232,608— in Mexico, 396,730— in India, 128,367— in the UK, 127,500— in Italy and 131,671 — in Russia.

At least 123,038 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan, 478,063 cases — in Kazakhstan, 109,692— in Uzbekistan, 13,460 — in Tajikistan.