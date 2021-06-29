10,457 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,066 - in serious condition

At least 10,457 people are currently receiving treatment for coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

At least 7,248 patients of them are treated at home, in hospitals —3,209, including 140 people are in an extremely serious condition, 926— in a serious condition. The condition of the main part of the patients — 2,100 people (64.8 percent) — is assessed as moderate, 43 people in satisfactory condition are registered.

At least 558 people have recovered from COVID-19 and community-acquired pneumonia for 24 hours in Kyrgyzstan. Some 226 people have recovered in Bishkek, in Osh city —100, in Chui region — 101, in Osh region — 46, in Talas region — 12, in Naryn region — 6, in Issyk-Kul region —25, in Jalal-Abad region — 21, in Batken region — 21.

In total, 109,511 people have recovered in the republic since March 2020.

The Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan has combined statistics after the WHO assigned the code U07.1 to the laboratory-confirmed coronavirus in the international classification of diseases, and the code U07.2 — to community-acquired pneumonia, and it is considered as manifestation of the virus.