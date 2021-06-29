12:15
27 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 27 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. Deputy Minister of Health and Social Development Uluk-Bek Bekturganov announced at a briefing.

According to him, eight cases were registered in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh region, 7 — in Chui region, 1 — in Naryn region, 5 — in Batken region, 1 — in Talas region and 4 more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Six medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, 11 — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,369 medical workers, 4,867 of them have recovered in the republic.
