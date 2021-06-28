19:27
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

Azamat Sakiyev appointed General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu

Azamat Sakiyev was appointed a General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise. Press service of the state enterprise reported.

The relevant order was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov on the proposal of the State Property Management Fund.

Azamat Sakiyev is 32 years old, he is married and has a child. He has higher education in management (Nottingham University UK, International Business; Malaysia). He began his career at Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in 2019 and held the position of the head of the Procurement Department of the its branch for material and technical support.

Previously, the state-owned enterprise was headed by Vasily Dashkov. He is suspected of corruption.
link: https://24.kg/english/199178/
views: 141
Print
Related
New Regional Head of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan for EBRD appointed
Sadyk Sher-Niyaz becomes Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan to France
Personal cameraman of President becomes deputy head of OTRK
New EU Special Representative for Central Asia appointed
Former MP from SDPK elected mayor of Uzgen town
Almaz Baketaev resigns as First Vice Mayor of Bishkek
Another Deputy Chairman of State Customs Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
Deputy Chairman of State Tax Service of Kyrgyzstan appointed
New Deputy Director of Bishkek Emergency Medicine Center appointed
Former head of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu placed in remand prison of SCNS
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
28 June, Monday
18:35
Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on gas supplies Sadyr Japarov and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov agree on ga...
18:19
Kyrgyzstanis can study at universities of nine countries for free
18:12
Azamat Sakiyev appointed General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu
18:03
Kyrgyzstan plans to open Consulates General in St. Petersburg and Kazan
17:49
Representatives of SpaceX visit Kyrgyzstan