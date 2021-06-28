Azamat Sakiyev appointed General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu

Azamat Sakiyev was appointed a General Director of Kyrgyz Temir Zholu state enterprise. Press service of the state enterprise reported.

The relevant order was signed by the head of the Cabinet of Ministers Ulukbek Maripov on the proposal of the State Property Management Fund.

Azamat Sakiyev is 32 years old, he is married and has a child. He has higher education in management (Nottingham University UK, International Business; Malaysia). He began his career at Kyrgyz Temir Zholu in 2019 and held the position of the head of the Procurement Department of the its branch for material and technical support.

Previously, the state-owned enterprise was headed by Vasily Dashkov. He is suspected of corruption.