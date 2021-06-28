11:48
USD 84.66
EUR 101.11
RUB 1.17
English

42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 42 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 26 cases were registered in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 4 — in Osh region, 4 — in Chui region, one — in Naryn region, 3 — in Batken region and 3 more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Two medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, eight — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,342 medical workers, 4,850 of them have recovered in the republic.
link: https://24.kg/english/199070/
views: 121
Print
Related
9,936 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,054 - in serious condition
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
1,081 cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 121,946 in total
Seven patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours
8,919 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,013 - in serious condition
36 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
892 new cases of pneumonia, COVID-19 registered in Kyrgyzstan, 119,873 in total
Uzbekistan tightens restrictions due to growth in coronavirus incidence
COVID-19: Kyrgyzstan halves price of PCR test
Scientists to assess level of herd immunity to coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor NGOs ask Prime Minister of Canada to investigate Centerra’s activities at Kumtor
Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis Third wave of COVID-19: Ulukbek Maripov addresses Kyrgyzstanis
Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport Fire breaks out at Jalal-Abad airport
Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners Kyrgyzstan extends period of registration of foreigners
28 June, Monday
10:51
Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals at Wrestling Tournament in Turkey Athletes from Kyrgyzstan win medals at Wrestling Tourna...
10:34
Water volume in Toktogul reservoir exceeds 11 billion cubic meters
10:29
42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours
10:17
9,936 COVID-19 patients registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,054 - in serious condition
10:12
Five patients die in Kyrgyzstan from coronavirus for 24 hours