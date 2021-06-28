42 medical workers diagnosed with coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours

At least 42 medical workers have contracted COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan for 24 hours. The Ministry of Health and Social Development reported.

According to it, 26 cases were registered in Bishkek, 1 — in Osh city, 4 — in Osh region, 4 — in Chui region, one — in Naryn region, 3 — in Batken region and 3 more — in Jalal-Abad region.

Two medical workers have been discharged from hospitals, eight — from home isolation after recovery for 24 hours.

In total, COVID-19 has been registered in 5,342 medical workers, 4,850 of them have recovered in the republic.