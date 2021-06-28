Corruption at airport: Emir Chukuev placed under house arrest

Ex-head of Manas airport Emir Chukuev was placed under house arrest. Lawyer Mairambek Zhumabekov told 24.kg news agency.

According to him, this decision was made today by the Leninsky District Court of Bishkek.

«Earlier, we filed a complaint with the Bishkek City Court to change the preventive measure. However, the hearing did not take place because the state prosecutor did not appear. Emir Chukuev was placed under house arrest at the request of the investigator,» Mairambek Zhumabekov said.

The former president of Manas Management Company CJSC Nursultan Belekov, former heads of the Board and Board of Directors of Manas International Airport OJSC Emir Chukuev and Albek Ibraimov are named in this criminal case. The latter is on the run, and Nursultan Belekov was placed under house arrest after.

The Prosecutor General’s Office, together with the Transport Prosecutor’s Office, previously revealed a systematic scheme for provision of benefits to a foreign company for cargo handling of international flights by the responsible persons of Manas Management Company CJSC. The damage to the state amounted to 139,598,681 soms.